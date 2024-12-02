Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Zama first Army installation in Japan to acquire equipment that will make groundskeeping safer, more efficient

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.10.2024

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Directorate of Public Works recently tested a radio-controlled mower, a newly acquired piece of equipment that is a first for the Army in Japan and that will make grounds keeping on the installation safer and more efficient.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 18:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 946158
    VIRIN: 241210-A-MS361-8201
    Filename: DOD_110724240
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama first Army installation in Japan to acquire equipment that will make groundskeeping safer, more efficient, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    Mower
    USAG Japan
    Radio Controlled

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download