U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Directorate of Public Works recently tested a radio-controlled mower, a newly acquired piece of equipment that is a first for the Army in Japan and that will make grounds keeping on the installation safer and more efficient.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 18:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|946158
|VIRIN:
|241210-A-MS361-8201
|Filename:
|DOD_110724240
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama first Army installation in Japan to acquire equipment that will make groundskeeping safer, more efficient, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.