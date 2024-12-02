Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seattle University Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps - Field Training Exercise

    JBLM, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Video by Spc. Riley Anfinson 

    304th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Seattle University Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program, conduct and execute a field training exercise (FTX) at Joint Base Lewis-McCord, Wash., Nov. 15, 2024. FTX’s are essential for developing practical skills, fostering teamwork, and preparing cadets for real-world challenges they may face in their military service. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Riley Anfinson.)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 19:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 946152
    VIRIN: 241115-A-QN736-1001
    Filename: DOD_110723983
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: JBLM, WASHINGTON, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    FTX
    Army Reserve
    ROTC
    Army
    304th PAD
    Seattle University

