Seattle University Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps - Field Training Exercise

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Seattle University Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program, conduct and execute a field training exercise (FTX) at Joint Base Lewis-McCord, Wash., Nov. 15, 2024. FTX’s are essential for developing practical skills, fostering teamwork, and preparing cadets for real-world challenges they may face in their military service. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Riley Anfinson.)
|11.15.2024
|12.09.2024 19:00
|Video Productions
|946152
|241115-A-QN736-1001
|DOD_110723983
|00:01:01
|JBLM, WASHINGTON, US
|1
|1
