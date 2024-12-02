Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    K9 TCCC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBER, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Video by Airman Raina Dale 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Military and non-military working dog handlers attend the canine tactical combat casualty care course at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 8, 2024. K9 TCCC teaches non-veterinary working dog handlers emergency care techniques to mitigate casualties in the field. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 17:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946150
    VIRIN: 240708-F-LX394-1001
    Filename: DOD_110723957
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: JBER, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K9 TCCC, by Amn Raina Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    JBER
    K9 TCCC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download