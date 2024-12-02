Dignified Transfer - Army Sgt. Christopher J. Foster

A U.S. Army carry team participates in a dignified transfer for the remains of Army Sgt. Christopher J. Foster of Baltimore, Maryland, Dec. 3, 2024, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Foster was assigned to the 4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Fort Sill, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy of Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations)
