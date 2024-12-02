Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dignified Transfer - Army Sgt. Christopher J. Foster

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Army carry team participates in a dignified transfer for the remains of Army Sgt. Christopher J. Foster of Baltimore, Maryland, Dec. 3, 2024, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Foster was assigned to the 4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Fort Sill, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy of Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 15:23
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:06:45
    TAGS

    Dignified Transfer
    U.S. Army
    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

