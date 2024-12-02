U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Darleen Israel - Hometown News (VNR)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Darleen Israel, a native of Navarre, Florida, is a member of Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration at Fort McNair, Washington, D.C. Israel is a team leader in charge of vetting and credentialing service members to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration. (Department of Defense video by Spc. Santiago Lepper)