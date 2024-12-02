Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard and Partner Agencies Respond to Boat Fire Near Seattle

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A 45-foot Response Boat Medium boat crew from Coast Guard Station Seattle responds to a recreational vessel fire near Duwamish Head Light in Elliot Bay, Washington, Dec. 8, 2024. Crews from Coast Guard Station Seattle, Seattle Fire, the Washington State Ferry Vessel Chimacum, and several Good Samaritans assisted with the response to the fire. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 13:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946122
    VIRIN: 241208-G-HT254-1703
    Filename: DOD_110723372
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US

    cooperation
    partnerships
    Boat fire
    multi-agency response

