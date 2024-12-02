Coast Guard and Partner Agencies Respond to Boat Fire Near Seattle

A 45-foot Response Boat Medium boat crew from Coast Guard Station Seattle responds to a recreational vessel fire near Duwamish Head Light in Elliot Bay, Washington, Dec. 8, 2024. Crews from Coast Guard Station Seattle, Seattle Fire, the Washington State Ferry Vessel Chimacum, and several Good Samaritans assisted with the response to the fire. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)
