    Brothers by Birth and Soldiers by Choice: Twins commission together in OKGuard

    OWASSO, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Twin Brothers Chad and Cory Watson, members of 1st Battalion, 279th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, made unique history by commissioning together as second lieutenants in the Oklahoma Army National Guard at Camp Gruber Training Center near Braggs, Oklahoma, Oct. 20, 2024. (Oklahoma National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)

    CG Information:
    Chad Watson
    1st Battalion, 279th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard
    (00:10-00:18)

    Cory Watson
    1st Battalion, 279th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Gaurd
    (00:19-00:21)

    (Copyright free music provided by the Oklahoma National Guard Soundstripe account)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 15:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 946115
    VIRIN: 241209-A-OB588-6824
    Filename: DOD_110723069
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: OWASSO, OKLAHOMA, US
    Hometown: OWASSO, OKLAHOMA, US

    OCS
    Officer Candidate School
    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    OKGuard
    OKNGOCSBros24

