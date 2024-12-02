Brothers by Birth and Soldiers by Choice: Twins commission together in OKGuard

Twin Brothers Chad and Cory Watson, members of 1st Battalion, 279th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, made unique history by commissioning together as second lieutenants in the Oklahoma Army National Guard at Camp Gruber Training Center near Braggs, Oklahoma, Oct. 20, 2024. (Oklahoma National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)
