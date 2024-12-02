Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command first sergeants visit Spangdahlem Air Base

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.19.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force command first sergeants participate in an installation tour at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 19, 2024. During the tour, the command first sergeants engaged with Airmen, visited maintenance facilities, and toured the community commons to strengthen connections with the base’s personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 10:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946080
    VIRIN: 241120-F-GY077-1001
    Filename: DOD_110722763
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Spangdahlem Air Base
    First Sergeant
    AADD
    Airmen Against Drunk Driving
    First Shirt

