Command first sergeants visit Spangdahlem Air Base

U.S. Air Force command first sergeants participate in an installation tour at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 19, 2024. During the tour, the command first sergeants engaged with Airmen, visited maintenance facilities, and toured the community commons to strengthen connections with the base’s personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)