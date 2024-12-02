U.S. Air Force command first sergeants participate in an installation tour at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 19, 2024. During the tour, the command first sergeants engaged with Airmen, visited maintenance facilities, and toured the community commons to strengthen connections with the base’s personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 10:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946080
|VIRIN:
|241120-F-GY077-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110722763
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Command first sergeants visit Spangdahlem Air Base, by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.