    2CR Turkey Bowl

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.25.2024

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor and Sgt. Kasimir Jackson

    AFN Bavaria

    Officers and noncommissioned officers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment compete in a game of football during the annual Turkey Bowl Event, Nov. 25, 2024, in Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany. This event was a fantastic opportunity to enhance unit morale, camaraderie and esprit de corps within the Regiment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor & Sgt. Kasimir Jackson)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 07:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 946071
    VIRIN: 241125-A-MQ729-8541
    Filename: DOD_110722692
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE

    This work, 2CR Turkey Bowl, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor and SGT Kasimir Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Turkey Bowl
    2nd Cavalry Regiment
    2CR
    Better in Bavaria

