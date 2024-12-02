Officers and noncommissioned officers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment compete in a game of football during the annual Turkey Bowl Event, Nov. 25, 2024, in Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany. This event was a fantastic opportunity to enhance unit morale, camaraderie and esprit de corps within the Regiment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor & Sgt. Kasimir Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 07:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|946071
|VIRIN:
|241125-A-MQ729-8541
|Filename:
|DOD_110722692
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2CR Turkey Bowl, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor and SGT Kasimir Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
