Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dewey Conducts Live-Fire Exercise While Operating in the Andaman Sea

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANDAMAN SEA

    11.02.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    USS Dewey Conducts Live-Fire Exercise While Operating in the Andaman Sea

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 06:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946069
    VIRIN: 241102-N-UA460-1001
    Filename: DOD_110722666
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ANDAMAN SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey Conducts Live-Fire Exercise While Operating in the Andaman Sea, by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    DESRON 15
    Dewey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download