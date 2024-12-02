Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th MSG Contingency Readiness Days

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.21.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Nash Truitt 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anna Narduzzi, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, Master Sgt. Keith Williamson, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron prime beef manager, and Airman 1st Class Hugo Rodriguez, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment technician all speak about new readiness programs at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 21, 2024. The New Contingency Readiness Days tested and helped hone Airmen's skills for normal and contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 05:11
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 946064
    VIRIN: 241121-F-BN500-1001
    Filename: DOD_110722622
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

    Exercise
    Readiness
    100ARW
    100CES

