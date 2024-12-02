Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of Defense Visits USS George Washington

    JAPAN

    12.09.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    A b-roll package showcasing the Secretary of Defense aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while moored at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Nov. 22, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    This work, Secretary of Defense Visits USS George Washington, by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

