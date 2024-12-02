1st Battalion, 38th Field Artillery Regiment, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, conducts a routine Artillery Table VI live-fire exercise with the M270A1 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) at Rocket Valley Range, Cheorwon, South Korea, Dec. 6, 2024. The 210th Field Artillery Brigade conducts live-fire training exercises year-round to certify MLRS crew members and maintain readiness. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Neil McLean)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 00:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|946050
|VIRIN:
|241206-A-JJ342-6064
|Filename:
|DOD_110722337
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MLRS live fire, by SSG Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.