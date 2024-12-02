Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MLRS live fire

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cornelius McLean 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Battalion, 38th Field Artillery Regiment, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, conducts a routine Artillery Table VI live-fire exercise with the M270A1 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) at Rocket Valley Range, Cheorwon, South Korea, Dec. 6, 2024. The 210th Field Artillery Brigade conducts live-fire training exercises year-round to certify MLRS crew members and maintain readiness. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Neil McLean)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 00:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 946050
    VIRIN: 241206-A-JJ342-6064
    Filename: DOD_110722337
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    TAGS

    live-fire
    MLRS
    M270A1
    210th Field Artillery Brigade

