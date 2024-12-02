Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. MacDowell - Holiday Greeting

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.09.2024

    Video by Spc. Michael Graf 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Capt. Erik MacDowell, an information network engineer, currently assigned to 10th Support Group, U.S. Army Japan, gives a seasonal holiday greeting while supporting Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 9, 2024. This year, service members were given the opportunity to send out long-distance holiday greetings to their family and loved ones. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Graf)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 23:34
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 946049
    VIRIN: 241209-A-VF492-4568
    Filename: DOD_110722334
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. MacDowell - Holiday Greeting, by SPC Michael Graf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    holiday season
    Kansas
    Cyber Center of Excellence
    YamaSakura

