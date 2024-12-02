Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Lt. Alex Barker - Holiday Greeting

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.09.2024

    Video by Spc. Michael Graf 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    2nd Lt. Alex Barker, a staff weather officer, currently assigned to 1st Combat Weather Squadron, 1st Air Support Operations Group, gives a seasonal holiday greeting while supporting Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 9, 2024. This year, service members were given the opportunity to send out long-distance holiday greetings to their family and loved ones. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Graf)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 23:25
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 946047
    VIRIN: 241209-A-VF492-1521
    Filename: DOD_110722332
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP
    Hometown: BELTON, TEXAS, US

    This work, 2nd Lt. Alex Barker - Holiday Greeting, by SPC Michael Graf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Holiday
    holiday season
    Texas
    Department of the Air Force
    YamaSakura

