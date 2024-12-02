31st MEU CBRN conducts chemical response element exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines Corps chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense specialists with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, contain simulated hazardous material during a chemical response element exercise on Combat Town at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 7, 2024. CBRN nuclear defense specialists’ primary responsibility is to ensure their unit is trained and ready to survive and operate in a CBRN environment. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez)