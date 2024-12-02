U.S. Marines Corps chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense specialists with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, contain simulated hazardous material during a chemical response element exercise on Combat Town at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 7, 2024. CBRN nuclear defense specialists’ primary responsibility is to ensure their unit is trained and ready to survive and operate in a CBRN environment. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 21:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946035
|VIRIN:
|241207-M-BN482-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110722213
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 31st MEU CBRN conducts chemical response element exercise, by LCpl Gerardo Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.