    31st MEU CBRN conducts chemical response element exercise

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.07.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines Corps chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense specialists with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, contain simulated hazardous material during a chemical response element exercise on Combat Town at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 7, 2024. CBRN nuclear defense specialists’ primary responsibility is to ensure their unit is trained and ready to survive and operate in a CBRN environment. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 21:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946035
    VIRIN: 241207-M-BN482-1001
    Filename: DOD_110722213
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU CBRN conducts chemical response element exercise, by LCpl Gerardo Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    HELICOPTER
    CRE
    JTFE
    INDOPACIFIC
    RAIDO OPERATOR

