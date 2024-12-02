Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battalion Landing Team 2/4 conducts mass casualty exercise

    KIN BLUE TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.06.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, perform tactical combat casualty care on a simulated casualty during a mass casualty exercise at Kin Blue Beach Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 5, 2024. The training evolution tested the responsiveness and coordination of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force to rescue and treat numerous casualties at once within an expeditionary advanced base of operations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 21:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946033
    VIRIN: 241206-M-BN482-1001
    Filename: DOD_110722209
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KIN BLUE TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battalion Landing Team 2/4 conducts mass casualty exercise, by LCpl Gerardo Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mass Casualty Exercise
    JLTV
    CLB-31
    BLT 2/4
    INDOPACIFIC

