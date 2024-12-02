U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, perform tactical combat casualty care on a simulated casualty during a mass casualty exercise at Kin Blue Beach Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 5, 2024. The training evolution tested the responsiveness and coordination of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force to rescue and treat numerous casualties at once within an expeditionary advanced base of operations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 21:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946033
|VIRIN:
|241206-M-BN482-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110722209
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|KIN BLUE TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Battalion Landing Team 2/4 conducts mass casualty exercise, by LCpl Gerardo Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.