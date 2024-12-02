Logistics On Location: Military Working Dogs, Marine Corps Base Hawaii

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. military working dogs go wherever American troops go. They are lovable and loyal, but know they are highly skilled warriors, trained by the best to serve alongside them. Logistics is critical to the military working dog mission. The Defense Logistics Agency is the Nation's Logistics Combat Support Agency and DLA is proud to support these four-legged warriors and the warfighters who train them at Marine Corps Base Hawaii and around the country. For more information on how DLA can support your mission, visit: www.dla.mil