In-flight refueling of 4th Fighter Wing F-15s

A KC-135R Stratotanker assigned to the 434th Air Refueling Wing, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, refuels four F-15E Strike Eagles, assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, during a refueling mission over the coast of North Carolina, Oct. 31, 2024. Split between all receivers during its nearly four hour mission, the KC-135R Stratotanker offloaded roughly 17,500 pounds of jet fuel. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)