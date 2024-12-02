A KC-135R Stratotanker assigned to the 434th Air Refueling Wing, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, refuels four F-15E Strike Eagles, assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, during a refueling mission over the coast of North Carolina, Oct. 31, 2024. Split between all receivers during its nearly four hour mission, the KC-135R Stratotanker offloaded roughly 17,500 pounds of jet fuel. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 14:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946016
|VIRIN:
|241031-F-LI355-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110721651
|Length:
|00:07:31
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, In-flight refueling of 4th Fighter Wing F-15s, by SrA Alexis Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
