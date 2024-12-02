Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In-flight refueling of 4th Fighter Wing F-15s

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Alexis Morris 

    434th Air Refueling Wing

    A KC-135R Stratotanker assigned to the 434th Air Refueling Wing, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, refuels four F-15E Strike Eagles, assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, during a refueling mission over the coast of North Carolina, Oct. 31, 2024. Split between all receivers during its nearly four hour mission, the KC-135R Stratotanker offloaded roughly 17,500 pounds of jet fuel. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 14:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946016
    VIRIN: 241031-F-LI355-2001
    Filename: DOD_110721651
    Length: 00:07:31
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In-flight refueling of 4th Fighter Wing F-15s, by SrA Alexis Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    refueling
    F-15
    4th Fighter Wing
    KC-135
    air refueling
    434th Air Refueling Wing

