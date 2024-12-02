Shika-X 24: 3rd Dental Battalion Conducts Mass Casualty Simulation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Sailors with 3rd Dental Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a simulated mass casualty scenario during Shika-X 24 at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 19, 2024. Shika-X 24 evaluated 3rd Dental Battalion's ability to manage mass casualty scenarios under low-light conditions, challenging their application of triage techniques, proficiency in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, and coordination with each other in a combat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Thomas Vu)