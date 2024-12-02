Shika-X 24: 3rd Dental Battalion Conducts Mass Casualty Simulation

U.S. Sailors with 3rd Dental Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a simulated mass casualty scenario during Shika-X 24 at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 19, 2024. Shika-X 24 evaluated 3rd Dental Battalion's ability to manage mass casualty scenarios under low-light conditions, challenging their application of triage techniques, proficiency in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, and coordination with each other in a combat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Thomas Vu)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 19:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946005
|VIRIN:
|241119-M-RE828-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110721260
|Length:
|00:03:53
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
