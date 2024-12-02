U.S. Marines execute a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle mounted M240B machine gun range during Artillery Relocation Training Program 24.3 at Ojojihara Maneuver Area, Japan, Dec. 2, 2024. The skills developed at ARTP increase the proficiency and readiness of the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide indirect fires. The Marines are with 12th Littoral Logistics Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 02:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945989
|VIRIN:
|241202-M-MQ870-6397
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110721022
|Length:
|00:12:00
|Location:
|OJOJIHARA, MIYAGI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ARTP 24.3| LLB M240b Machine Gun Range B-Roll, by Cpl Shayla Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
