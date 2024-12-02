Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from downed aircraft near the Little Black River

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah crew rescued two people who downed their disabled aircraft near the Little Black River, South Carolina, on Dec. 7, 2024. The Air Station Savannah aircrew safely transferred the two people to Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport with no reported medical concerns. (Courtesy photo from Air Station Savannah)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 22:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945987
    VIRIN: 241208-G-GO107-1231
    Filename: DOD_110720992
    Length: 00:05:21
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    USCG
    South Carolina
    Coast Guard
    Downed aircraft
    Air Station Savannah

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download