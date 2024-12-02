Coast Guard rescues 2 from downed aircraft near the Little Black River

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah crew rescued two people who downed their disabled aircraft near the Little Black River, South Carolina, on Dec. 7, 2024. The Air Station Savannah aircrew safely transferred the two people to Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport with no reported medical concerns. (Courtesy photo from Air Station Savannah)
