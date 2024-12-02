DCNG Holiday Toy Ruck 2024

More than 450 members of the District of Columbia National Guard, Maryland National Guard, Virginia National Guard, National Guard Bureau (NGB), various DoD partners, D.C. Government Operations-DCNG, Mayor’s Office of Veterans Affairs, and ROTC programs participated in a 5-mile holiday toy ruck in partnership with Children’s National Hospital, in Washington, D.C., Dec. 7, 2024. Participants were asked to bring a toy or purchase one. Additional donations were collected during a holiday toy drive at the D.C. Armory and the Herbert R. Temple Jr. Army National Guard Readiness Center (TARC), and later presented to children who will spend the holidays at the Children’s National Hospital. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
