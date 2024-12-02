DPAA Conducts a Recovery Mission in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members from a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency recovery team and local Lao workers, work together to recover a fallen service member the Vietnam War in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Nov. 12, 2024.Since 1985, the United States and Lao governments have worked closely together to find and recover unaccounted-for American personnel. There are currently 1,574 missing and unaccounted-for Americans from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Megan Ozaki)