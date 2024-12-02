Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DPAA Conducts a Recovery Mission in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LAO PEOPLE'S DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC

    11.19.2024

    Video by Cpl. Megan Ozaki 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Members from a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency recovery team and local Lao workers, work together to recover a fallen service member the Vietnam War in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Nov. 12, 2024.Since 1985, the United States and Lao governments have worked closely together to find and recover unaccounted-for American personnel. There are currently 1,574 missing and unaccounted-for Americans from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Megan Ozaki)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 04:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945950
    VIRIN: 241120-M-MI238-1002
    Filename: DOD_110720132
    Length: 00:07:07
    Location: LA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPAA Conducts a Recovery Mission in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, by Cpl Megan Ozaki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lao PDR; Vietnam War; Recovery; DPAA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download