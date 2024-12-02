Members from a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency recovery team and local Lao workers, work together to recover a fallen service member the Vietnam War in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Nov. 12, 2024.Since 1985, the United States and Lao governments have worked closely together to find and recover unaccounted-for American personnel. There are currently 1,574 missing and unaccounted-for Americans from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Megan Ozaki)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2024 04:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945950
|VIRIN:
|241120-M-MI238-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110720132
|Length:
|00:07:07
|Location:
|LA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DPAA Conducts a Recovery Mission in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, by Cpl Megan Ozaki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.