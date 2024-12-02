2025 Thunderbirds B-Roll Package

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform air shows across the United States from March-November, 2024. During the 2024 season, the Thunderbirds performed 63 demonstrations across 32 locations as they celebrated their 71th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Lauren Clevenger)
|12.06.2024
|12.06.2024 18:47
|B-Roll
|945928
|241206-F-NI202-1001
|DOD_110719735
|00:07:23
|US
|0
|0
