Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Thunderbirds B-Roll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Lauren Clevenger 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform air shows across the United States from March-November, 2024. During the 2024 season, the Thunderbirds performed 63 demonstrations across 32 locations as they celebrated their 71th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Lauren Clevenger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 18:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945928
    VIRIN: 241206-F-NI202-1001
    Filename: DOD_110719735
    Length: 00:07:23
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Thunderbirds B-Roll Package, by SrA Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Air show
    air force
    USAF
    b-roll

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download