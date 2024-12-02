PINELLAS PARK, Fla. -- Maj. Gen. Michael L. Yost, Commanding General of Army Reserve Medical Command here, Brig. Gen. Jennifer Marrast Host, AR-MEDCOM Deputy Commanding General, Command Sgt. Maj. John Hilton, AR-MEDCOM Command Sergeant Major, and Chief Warrant Officer 4 LaTonya Pettigrew, senior warrant officer advisor to AR-MEDCOM CG; all wish Soldiers, Civilians and Families a warm Happy Holidays and an extension of gratitude for all of the hard work the overall team has accomplished this past year.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 20:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945918
|VIRIN:
|241206-A-JG268-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110719462
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|PINELLAS PARK, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Reserve Medical Command - Holiday Message 2024, by MSG Alexandra Hays and SFC Neil W. McCabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.