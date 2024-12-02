Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve Medical Command - Holiday Message 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PINELLAS PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Alexandra Hays and Sgt. 1st Class Neil W. McCabe

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    PINELLAS PARK, Fla. -- Maj. Gen. Michael L. Yost, Commanding General of Army Reserve Medical Command here, Brig. Gen. Jennifer Marrast Host, AR-MEDCOM Deputy Commanding General, Command Sgt. Maj. John Hilton, AR-MEDCOM Command Sergeant Major, and Chief Warrant Officer 4 LaTonya Pettigrew, senior warrant officer advisor to AR-MEDCOM CG; all wish Soldiers, Civilians and Families a warm Happy Holidays and an extension of gratitude for all of the hard work the overall team has accomplished this past year.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 20:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945918
    VIRIN: 241206-A-JG268-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110719462
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: PINELLAS PARK, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Medical Command - Holiday Message 2024, by MSG Alexandra Hays and SFC Neil W. McCabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    Happy Holidays
    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    combat ready
    Warrior Medics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download