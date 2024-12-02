Army Reserve Medical Command - Holiday Message 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PINELLAS PARK, Fla. -- Maj. Gen. Michael L. Yost, Commanding General of Army Reserve Medical Command here, Brig. Gen. Jennifer Marrast Host, AR-MEDCOM Deputy Commanding General, Command Sgt. Maj. John Hilton, AR-MEDCOM Command Sergeant Major, and Chief Warrant Officer 4 LaTonya Pettigrew, senior warrant officer advisor to AR-MEDCOM CG; all wish Soldiers, Civilians and Families a warm Happy Holidays and an extension of gratitude for all of the hard work the overall team has accomplished this past year.