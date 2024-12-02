The firearms safety video covers the fundamentals of gun safety, offering essential tips and guidance. It also highlights how to obtain a gun lock through Luke Air Force Base’s Integrated Resilience Office ‘Gun Lock Campaign,’ as well as information on signing up for a Concealed Carry Permit Course. (U.S. Air Force video by Daniel Eby)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 16:35
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|945910
|VIRIN:
|241204-F-JH362-1521
|Filename:
|DOD_110719387
|Length:
|00:03:47
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Firearms Safety, by Daniel Eby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.