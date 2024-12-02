Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Firearms Safety

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Video by Daniel Eby 

    56th Fighter Wing

    The firearms safety video covers the fundamentals of gun safety, offering essential tips and guidance. It also highlights how to obtain a gun lock through Luke Air Force Base’s Integrated Resilience Office ‘Gun Lock Campaign,’ as well as information on signing up for a Concealed Carry Permit Course. (U.S. Air Force video by Daniel Eby)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 16:35
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 945910
    VIRIN: 241204-F-JH362-1521
    Filename: DOD_110719387
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firearms Safety, by Daniel Eby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    56th Fighter Wing
    gun safety
    Firearms safety
    Luke Air Force Base (AFB)
    United States Air Force (Armed Force)
    Gun Lock Campaign

