USS Wasp Return to Homeport

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945888" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NORFOLK, Va. (December 6, 2024) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) sails into Naval Station Norfolk following their deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, Dec. 6, 2024. Wasp, part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), embarked the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) and provided operational flexibility and the integration of sea, air and land assets, providing combatant commanders with a versatile contingency force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul/Released)