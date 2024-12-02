Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Wasp Return to Homeport

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by United States Fleet Forces Command 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    NORFOLK, Va. (December 6, 2024) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) sails into Naval Station Norfolk following their deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, Dec. 6, 2024. Wasp, part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), embarked the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) and provided operational flexibility and the integration of sea, air and land assets, providing combatant commanders with a versatile contingency force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 16:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945888
    VIRIN: 241206-N-MA550-2001
    Filename: DOD_110719080
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Wasp Return to Homeport, by United States Fleet Forces Command, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

