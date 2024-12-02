Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SrA Brendan Buzzo – Detroit Lions Shout-Out

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing give a video shout-out in support of their respective NFL teams and Veterans Day. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 14:12
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 945861
    VIRIN: 241205-F-BE826-1001
    Filename: DOD_110718686
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: ONTONAGON, MICHIGAN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SrA Brendan Buzzo – Detroit Lions Shout-Out, by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Shoutout
    ACC
    Holiday Season
    Tyndall
    NFLLions

