A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing give a video shout-out in support of their respective NFL teams and Veterans Day. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 13:55
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|945850
|VIRIN:
|241305-F-BE826-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110718564
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|GRIFFIN, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SSgt Holly Worthy – Atlanta Falcons Shout-Out, by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.