    USS Wasp (LHD 1) Returns from an 8 Month Deployment

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by Lt.Cmdr. Mckensey Cobb 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    NORFOLK (Dec. 6, 2024) Wasp, flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG), returns from a seven-month deployment operating in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation. More than 4,000 Sailors and Marines assigned to the WSP ARG supported a wide range of interoperability opportunities and exercises, increasing combat readiness and crisis response capabilities while strengthening relationships with NATO Allies and partners.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 12:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945845
    VIRIN: 241206-N-ME988-1002
    Filename: DOD_110718493
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Wasp (LHD 1) Returns from an 8 Month Deployment, by LCDR Mckensey Cobb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Wasp (LHD 1)
    deployment
    WSPARG-24THMEU

