USS Wasp (LHD 1) Returns from an 8 Month Deployment

NORFOLK (Dec. 6, 2024) Wasp, flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG), returns from a seven-month deployment operating in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation. More than 4,000 Sailors and Marines assigned to the WSP ARG supported a wide range of interoperability opportunities and exercises, increasing combat readiness and crisis response capabilities while strengthening relationships with NATO Allies and partners.
