Raritan, New Jersey, the hometown of U.S. Marine Corps Medal of Honor and Navy Cross recipient Gunnery Sgt. John Basilone, prepares for a weekend of celebration in honor of Joh Basilone on Sept. 20, 2024. The town holds a 5k race and parade to honor his legacy every year. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 14:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945838
|VIRIN:
|240920-M-BL153-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110718386
|Length:
|00:09:34
|Location:
|RARITAN, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Gunnery Sgt. John Basilone’s Hometown, Raritan, New Jersey, by Cpl Samantha Pollich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
