    Gunnery Sgt. John Basilone’s Hometown, Raritan, New Jersey

    RARITAN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Raritan, New Jersey, the hometown of U.S. Marine Corps Medal of Honor and Navy Cross recipient Gunnery Sgt. John Basilone, prepares for a weekend of celebration in honor of Joh Basilone on Sept. 20, 2024. The town holds a 5k race and parade to honor his legacy every year. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 14:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945838
    VIRIN: 240920-M-BL153-1001
    Filename: DOD_110718386
    Length: 00:09:34
    Location: RARITAN, NEW JERSEY, US

