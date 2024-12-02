Buccaneers demonstrate global strike capabilities in Norway

U.S. Airmen from the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron train with partners from Norway and the United Kingdom during exercise APEX Buccaneer Dec. 3 2024. APEX Buccaneer, a Norwegian-led trilateral exercise, allows the U.S. to demonstrate its commitment to our Allies and partners through the global employment of our military forces within the High North. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 11:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945833
|VIRIN:
|241203-F-TC214-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110718356
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
