    Buccaneers demonstrate global strike capabilities in Norway

    NORWAY

    12.03.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron train with partners from Norway and the United Kingdom during exercise APEX Buccaneer Dec. 3 2024. APEX Buccaneer, a Norwegian-led trilateral exercise, allows the U.S. to demonstrate its commitment to our Allies and partners through the global employment of our military forces within the High North. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945833
    VIRIN: 241203-F-TC214-7001
    Filename: DOD_110718356
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: NO

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    STRATCOM
    AFGSC
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

