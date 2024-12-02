Buccaneers demonstrate global strike capabilities in Norway

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen from the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron train with partners from Norway and the United Kingdom during exercise APEX Buccaneer Dec. 3 2024. APEX Buccaneer, a Norwegian-led trilateral exercise, allows the U.S. to demonstrate its commitment to our Allies and partners through the global employment of our military forces within the High North. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)