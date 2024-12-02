LCACs Debark USS Wasp (LHD 1)

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 6, 2024) A Landing craft, air cushion, assigned to the Beach Assault Unit 21, debarks from the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), as the ship returns to Naval Station Norfolk, Dec. 6, 2024. Wasp, flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG), returns from a seven-month deployment operating in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation. More than 4,000 Sailors and Marines assigned to the WSP ARG supported a wide range of interoperability opportunities and exercises, increasing combat readiness and crisis response capabilities while strengthening relationships with NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keresea Illenye/Released)
|12.06.2024
|12.06.2024 12:12
|B-Roll
|945820
|241206-N-JY783-1001
|DOD_110718178
|00:00:45
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
