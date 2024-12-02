Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LCACs Debark USS Wasp (LHD 1)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.06.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keresea Illenye 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 6, 2024) A Landing craft, air cushion, assigned to the Beach Assault Unit 21, debarks from the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), as the ship returns to Naval Station Norfolk, Dec. 6, 2024. Wasp, flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG), returns from a seven-month deployment operating in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation. More than 4,000 Sailors and Marines assigned to the WSP ARG supported a wide range of interoperability opportunities and exercises, increasing combat readiness and crisis response capabilities while strengthening relationships with NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keresea Illenye/Released)

    This work, LCACs Debark USS Wasp (LHD 1), by PO3 Keresea Illenye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

