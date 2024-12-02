Sgt. Nathan Snow, network communication specialist for Charlie Company, 57th Expeditionary Signal Battalion - Enhanced, 11th Corps Signal Brigade, explains the TRILOS, Terrestrial Transmission Line of Sight, system at Fort Cavazos, Texas on Nov. 20, 2024. The TRILOS system is the replacement for the older HCLOS, High Capacity Line of Sight, system.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 09:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945818
|VIRIN:
|241116-A-MF603-8923
|PIN:
|01
|Filename:
|DOD_110718176
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, TRILOS Validation, by 1LT Russell ShirleyJones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
