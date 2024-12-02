Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 1st Recon Bn. Marines conduct military free fall during Steel Knight 24

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Courtesy Video

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct a military free fall jump from a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II assigned to 39th Rescue Squadron, 920th Rescue Wing, as part of Steel Knight 24 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 4, 2024. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that takes place in multiple locations across the Southwest that allows I Marine Expeditionary Force to train as a full Marine Air-Ground Task Force and better integrate with joint and naval forces. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 22:50
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

