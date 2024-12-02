3rd Infantry Division band members perform a medley of songs during the tree lighting event at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Dec. 5, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
0:00- We Wish you a Merry Christmas
1:41- Tree Lighting Victory Fanfare
2:05- Frosty the Snowman
3:46- Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree
5:18- Christmas Eve/Sarajevo
6:39- Let It Snow
8:41- Snow Mountain from Super Mario 64
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 21:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945778
|VIRIN:
|241205-A-BY519-6205
|Filename:
|DOD_110717559
|Length:
|00:10:26
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd ID Band perform at HAAF tree lighting event B-Roll, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
