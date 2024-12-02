Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd ID Band perform at HAAF tree lighting event B-Roll

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    3rd Infantry Division band members perform a medley of songs during the tree lighting event at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Dec. 5, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    0:00- We Wish you a Merry Christmas
    1:41- Tree Lighting Victory Fanfare
    2:05- Frosty the Snowman
    3:46- Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree
    5:18- Christmas Eve/Sarajevo
    6:39- Let It Snow
    8:41- Snow Mountain from Super Mario 64

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945778
    VIRIN: 241205-A-BY519-6205
    Filename: DOD_110717559
    Length: 00:10:26
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd ID Band perform at HAAF tree lighting event B-Roll, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hunter Army Airfield
    rock of the Marne
    3rd Infantry Divisioin
    3rd Combat Aviaiton Brigade

