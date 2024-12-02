Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Care of Supplies in Storage at Sagami General Depot

    JAPAN

    12.04.2024

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Jesse Carlson, Army Prepositioned Stocks-4 Maintenance Division Chief, gives a tour of the Care of Supplies in Storage (COSIS) facility at Sagami General Depot, Japan.

    Shot by Sarah Ridenour on April 9, 2024. Edited by Sarah Ridenour December 04, 2024.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 17:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945759
    VIRIN: 241204-A-IK992-1011
    Filename: DOD_110717276
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Army Prepositioned Stock
    Reel
    Sagami General Depot
    APS-4
    COSIS
    Care Of Supplies In Storage

