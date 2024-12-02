Jesse Carlson, Army Prepositioned Stocks-4 Maintenance Division Chief, gives a tour of the Care of Supplies in Storage (COSIS) facility at Sagami General Depot, Japan.
Shot by Sarah Ridenour on April 9, 2024. Edited by Sarah Ridenour December 04, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 17:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945759
|VIRIN:
|241204-A-IK992-1011
|Filename:
|DOD_110717276
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|JP
This work, Care of Supplies in Storage at Sagami General Depot, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
