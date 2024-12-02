Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA-251 reactivation ceremony (b-roll)

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Hernandez 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 251 conduct the squadron's reactivation ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Dec. 5, 2024. VMFA-251 is the first East Coast-based Marine Corps squadron to employ the F-35C Lightning II, which is designed to operate from conventional aircraft carriers or land bases and provides operational flexibility and persistence to II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 17:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945757
    VIRIN: 241205-M-LB029-1001
    Filename: DOD_110717274
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    2nd MAW
    redesignation
    F-35C
    usmcnews

