VMFA-251 reactivation ceremony (b-roll)

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 251 conduct the squadron's reactivation ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Dec. 5, 2024. VMFA-251 is the first East Coast-based Marine Corps squadron to employ the F-35C Lightning II, which is designed to operate from conventional aircraft carriers or land bases and provides operational flexibility and persistence to II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)
|12.05.2024
|12.05.2024 17:08
|B-Roll
|945757
|241205-M-LB029-1001
|DOD_110717274
|00:03:17
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|1
|1
