Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials-Sizzle Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    We are opening up registration for the 2025 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials here at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 16:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945743
    VIRIN: 241205-O-XX948-9647
    PIN: 241205-A
    Filename: DOD_110717168
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials-Sizzle Video, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    TRIALS
    ADAPTIVE SPORTS
    AFW2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download