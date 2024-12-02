Commando Brigade Leaders Execute Cold Weather Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945734" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Officers assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division execute Leadership Professional Development at an alpine training event hosted by the 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, honing their skills under extreme weather conditions on Fort Drum, New York, Dec. 4-5, 2024. This training not only enhances the Brigade’s warfighting capability in extreme weather conditions, but elevates the Division’s ability to fight anywhere no matter the environment.