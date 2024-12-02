Spc. Byonglim Kil, Pvt. Jordan Ramirez, Sgt. 1st Class Stephen Hoag, and Sgt. 1st. Class Bryan Rucker, soldiers assigned to the 527th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, show motivation and confidence in the Westpoint cadets to beat the Naval Academy in their upcoming Army-Navy game on 4 December 2024 on USAG Hohenfels, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 14:05
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|945706
|VIRIN:
|241204-A-PT551-9912
|Filename:
|DOD_110716784
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Go Army Beat Navy 2024, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
