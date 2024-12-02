2024 Fenway STEM Day (PNSY)

KITTERY, Maine (May 2, 2024): Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) STEM Outreach was thrilled to return to STEM Education Day hosted by Fenway Park. Students from across New England ventured inside the park for a fulfilled day of exciting activities. PNSY volunteers knocked it out of the park with a crane simulator and Sphero robots. (U.S. Navy video by Jordon Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 13:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945699
|VIRIN:
|240502-N-ND002-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110716748
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
