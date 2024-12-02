2024 Fenway STEM Day (PNSY)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



KITTERY, Maine (May 2, 2024): Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) STEM Outreach was thrilled to return to STEM Education Day hosted by Fenway Park. Students from across New England ventured inside the park for a fulfilled day of exciting activities. PNSY volunteers knocked it out of the park with a crane simulator and Sphero robots. (U.S. Navy video by Jordon Johnson)