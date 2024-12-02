Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Fenway STEM Day (PNSY)

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Video by Jordon Johnson 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (May 2, 2024): Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) STEM Outreach was thrilled to return to STEM Education Day hosted by Fenway Park. Students from across New England ventured inside the park for a fulfilled day of exciting activities. PNSY volunteers knocked it out of the park with a crane simulator and Sphero robots. (U.S. Navy video by Jordon Johnson)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 13:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945699
    VIRIN: 240502-N-ND002-1001
    Filename: DOD_110716748
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    STEM
    PNSY
    Fenway
    STEM Day

