    USS TEXAS (SSN 775) Timelapse

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Video by Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (February 20, 2024): USS Texas (SSN 775) undocks from dry dock at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Kittery, Maine. Texas is at the shipyard undergoing a scheduled maintenance period. (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer and Jordon Johnson/released)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 13:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945692
    VIRIN: 240220-N-BY633-1001
    Filename: DOD_110716703
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    Submarines
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    PNSY
    Kittery Maine
    USS Texas (SSN 775)

