Walter Reed Director, U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin, addresses the staff at Walter Reed, commemorating the 83rd anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack. She highlights the hospital's historical role in treating survivors, emphasizing the ongoing legacy of service and sacrifice linked to the event. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 13:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|945688
|VIRIN:
|241205-D-EC642-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110716679
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Walter Reed Commemorates Pearl Harbor 83rd Anniversary, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS
