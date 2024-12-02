Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed Commemorates Pearl Harbor 83rd Anniversary

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Walter Reed Director, U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin, addresses the staff at Walter Reed, commemorating the 83rd anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack. She highlights the hospital's historical role in treating survivors, emphasizing the ongoing legacy of service and sacrifice linked to the event. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 13:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US

    Pearl Harbor
    Walter Reed

