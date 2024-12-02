Walter Reed Commemorates Pearl Harbor 83rd Anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Walter Reed Director, U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin, addresses the staff at Walter Reed, commemorating the 83rd anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack. She highlights the hospital's historical role in treating survivors, emphasizing the ongoing legacy of service and sacrifice linked to the event. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)