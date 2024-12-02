Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Materials Testing Laboratory PNSY

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Video by Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (July 09, 2024): The Materials Testing Laboratory at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is a fully accredited state-of-the-art laboratory that provides the US Navy with accurate and timely materials testing and technical expertise by chemists and engineers. Analysis to rigorous specifications is performed for metal and rubber materials, hydraulic system lubricants, environmental samples, and pure water to support the overhaul of nuclear submarines. (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer and Jordon Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 12:44
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    Submarines
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery
    Labratory
    Kittery Maine

