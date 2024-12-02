Materials Testing Laboratory PNSY

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



KITTERY, Maine (July 09, 2024): The Materials Testing Laboratory at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is a fully accredited state-of-the-art laboratory that provides the US Navy with accurate and timely materials testing and technical expertise by chemists and engineers. Analysis to rigorous specifications is performed for metal and rubber materials, hydraulic system lubricants, environmental samples, and pure water to support the overhaul of nuclear submarines. (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer and Jordon Johnson)