711th Human Performance Wing: Innovation at the Core

The 711th Human Performance Wing (711 HPW) is a unique combination of the Human Effectiveness Directorate (RH) and the US Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine (USAFSAM). The synergies of combining the ideas, resources and technologies of these units position the 711 HPW as a world leader in the study and advancement of human performance. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)