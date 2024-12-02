Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Pinning Ceremony 2024

    ITALY

    09.27.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eloise Johnson 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sep. 27, 2024) The chief pinning ceremony takes place on Naval Air Station Sigonella. The rank of chief petty officer was created April 1, 1893, and the chief petty officer pinning ceremony is a unique tradition to the U.S. Navy that signifies promotion to a crucial position of leadership and responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 06:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 945632
    VIRIN: 240927-N-XK047-1001
    Filename: DOD_110715826
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    This work, Chief Pinning Ceremony 2024, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    chief
    pinning
    NASSIG

