Chief Pinning Ceremony 2024

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sep. 27, 2024) The chief pinning ceremony takes place on Naval Air Station Sigonella. The rank of chief petty officer was created April 1, 1893, and the chief petty officer pinning ceremony is a unique tradition to the U.S. Navy that signifies promotion to a crucial position of leadership and responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
