    USAG Benelux ASAP Drunk Driving Prevention

    SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    11.20.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards 

    AFN Benelux

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Army Substance Abuse Program provides information about drunk driving prevention at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, Nov. 20, 2024. Weekends and holidays can be dangerous times on our roadways. Two of the most celebrated days of the year, Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, also are among the deadliest. That's why December has been recognized as National Impaired Driving Prevention Month. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 04:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 945629
    VIRIN: 241122-F-IC495-1001
    Filename: DOD_110715729
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Benelux ASAP Drunk Driving Prevention, by SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Drunk Driving Prevention

