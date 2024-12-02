U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Army Substance Abuse Program provides information about drunk driving prevention at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, Nov. 20, 2024. Weekends and holidays can be dangerous times on our roadways. Two of the most celebrated days of the year, Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, also are among the deadliest. That's why December has been recognized as National Impaired Driving Prevention Month. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 04:54
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|945629
|VIRIN:
|241122-F-IC495-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110715729
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAG Benelux ASAP Drunk Driving Prevention, by SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.