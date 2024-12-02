USAG Benelux ASAP Drunk Driving Prevention

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Army Substance Abuse Program provides information about drunk driving prevention at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, Nov. 20, 2024. Weekends and holidays can be dangerous times on our roadways. Two of the most celebrated days of the year, Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, also are among the deadliest. That's why December has been recognized as National Impaired Driving Prevention Month. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)