Holiday Shoutout

Sgt. Carla DeVito a movement control team NCO, records her holiday message to family and friends in South Carolina, Dec. 5, 2024, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. She is serving with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Expeditionary District and shared her warm wishes. (U.S. Army Video by Amy L. Bugala).